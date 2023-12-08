USC WR Brenden Rice, Son of 49ers Legend Jerry, Declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

USC wide receiver Brenden Rice announced that he's declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rice is the son of NFL legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, arguably the greatest wide receiver the league has ever seen. Brenden spent time with both USC and Colorado throughout his college football journey, totaling 111 receptions for 1,821 yards and 21 touchdowns.

This included 12 touchdown catches in 2023, the most of any Trojans wideout.

Rice earned Second Team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023 following his breakout year, showcasing his exceptional combination of speed and mid-air body control to adjust and make difficult catches seem effortless. Pro Football Focus currently has him ranked as the No. 96 prospect in the draft.

The three-time Super Bowl champion has enjoyed watching his son's college career blossom with the Trojans, as the two have developed a closer relationship in recent years.

"Just going there, supporting him, being there in the stands, and watching him perform on the football field is really exciting," Jerry said in an interview with Haley Van Horn of People magazine on Nov. 25. "It's one of those things where I knew that if he should follow in my footsteps, the pressure that would be put on him, and he was willing to take that on. And I think he's doing a fantastic job."