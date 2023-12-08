Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Star Is Not in Toronto amid Blue Jays' Pursuit in MLB FA

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Free agent Shohei Ohtani reportedly is not in Toronto and is not traveling to the city despite a report stating otherwise.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today and Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Ohtani was not in Toronto after MLB Network's Jon Morosi said the star free agent was "en route" to the city

The Toronto Blue Jays are rumored to be interested in the two-way star, but Ohtani has not yet signed with any team, per Morosi. Ohtani is expected for sign for between $500 and $600 million, setting a new record for the most expensive contract in North American sports, according to ESPN.

Morosi reported earlier Friday that Ohtani's decision could be "imminent, possibly as early as today."

The news follows a report by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal that Toronto officials met with Ohtani Monday at the Blue Jays' spring training complex in Florida.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported in November that agent Nez Balelo warned interested clubs leaked reports of Ohtani's visits "will be held against the team."

But there were signs Monday backing up the report of the Blue Jays' meeting with Ohtani, including general manager Ross Atkins' virtual attendance at Winter Meetings media availability in Nashville.

The Athletic's Kaitlyn McGrath reported Atkins spoke to reporters that day via Zoom, "while sitting in front of a nondescript white wall that offered no clues to his whereabouts," and declined to answer whether or not he was located in Nashville.

After undergoing surgery on a torn UCL in September, Ohtani will reportedly be only hitting in 2024. If the Blue Jays sign Ohtani to his next long-term deal, the team will also get to see his return to the mound in 2025.