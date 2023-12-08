Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Plans to Buy Aston Martin V12 If He Reaches 2K Receiving Yards

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Plans to Buy Aston Martin V12 If He Reaches 2K Receiving YardsDecember 8, 2023
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is on pace to become the first-ever player to total 2,000 or more receiving yards in a single season. If he does that, he plans to buy his dream car, an Aston Martin V12.
Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe
Tyreek Hill said he doesn't think a wide receiver winning MVP is realistic.<br><br>"I'd be happier if Tua got it."<br><br>Cheetah said his family talks to him about his 2,000+ yard receiving pace daily. He tries to avoid it but promised he'd buy his dream car if he gets it: Aston Martin V12. <a href="https://t.co/rwnRBF2m25">pic.twitter.com/rwnRBF2m25</a>
Hill has caught 93 passes for 1,481 yards and 12 touchdowns through 12 games. If he maintains his current pace (123.4 yards per game), then he'll finish with 2,098 for the season.
As long as he stays healthy, 2,000 yards is clearly within reach. He's amassed 147 or more receiving yards in six of his 12 games, including a season-high 215 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He can survive a few down weeks over the final five games if he balances them out with his typical breakout performances.
Down the stretch, Hill will play four of his final five games at home (Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills). A road game against the Baltimore Ravens looms as well.
It's not an easy schedule for Hill.
According to Pro Football Reference, the Ravens, Jets and Cowboys have allowed the second, third and fifth-fewest passing yards per game, and the Bills rank eighth overall. His best chance for a big game will be against the Titans (No. 22).
Still, this is Hill we're talking about, and he's capable of great outings no matter the defense.
At any rate, the Cheetah's race for 2,000 is on as he looks towards a tilt with the Titans on Monday night.