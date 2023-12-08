X

    Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco Out vs. Bills with Shoulder Injury; IR Remains Possibility

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 8, 2023

    Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco will miss his team's home game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday with a shoulder injury.

    Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed the news to reporters Friday and added that an injured reserve stint is also possible for the second-year pro out of Rutgers, who didn't practice all week before being ruled out.

    Pete Sweeney @pgsween

    Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on potential injured reserve stints for Bryan Cook and Isiah Pacheco: "We'll see." <br><br>The head coach said both Cook and Pacheco are still being evaluated. Pacheco's injury is to the same shoulder he hurt last year.

    Pacheco, the Chiefs' RB1, has amassed 988 total yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games. On the ground, he's managed 779 yards and six scores on 176 carries (4.4 YPA).

    Without Pacheco, the team will turn to Clyde Edwards-Helaire as the starter, per Reid:

    Charles Goldman @goldmctNFL

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chiefs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chiefs</a> HC Andy Reid said Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be the "No. 1 guy" with Isiah Pacheco ruled out this week. As I've been saying. Big opportunity for CEH to showcase ahead of free agency.

    Jerick McKinnon figures to see more work as well.

