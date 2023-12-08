Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady Texted Me Highlight Video, Said 'No One Done It Like Us'

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski reminisced about their dominance in the playoffs recently, according to the retired All-Pro tight end.

In an appearance on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take, Gronkowski revealed that he got a text from his former quarterback regarding their shared past on the field.

"The last time I talked to [Brady] was actually yesterday," he said in a video that was posted on Friday to X, formerly known as Twitter. "He sent me a clip of our playoff touchdowns and he wrote to me: 'Bro, no one done it like us.'"

Brady and Gronkowski formed arguably the greatest quarterback and tight end tandem in NFL history during their days with the New England Patriots, combining to set several records together.

Gronkowski immediately became a key contributor for New England after he was selected with a second-round pick back in 2010, totaling 546 yards while starting in 11 games as a rookie. He followed it up with a stellar sophomore season by racking up 1,327 yards and 17 touchdown receptions, the highest single-season scoring total by a tight end in league history. His 80 touchdown catches are the most in franchise history.

Meanwhile, Brady had already cemented his status as a Super Bowl-winning passer prior to Gronkowski's arrival, although the Patriots' dynasty was extended once the pair joined forces.

The duo ended up winning three championships together—two with New England and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.