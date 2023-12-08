Tyrese Haliburton: Pacers 'Shocking the World' By Making In-Season Tournament Final

AP Photo/Ian Maule

The Indiana Pacers have been the biggest surprise of the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament, and Tyrese Haliburton knows the team has put the basketball world on notice.

"I think we're shocking the world right now," Haliburton said after clinching a berth in the tournament title game following a 128-119 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, per The Athletic's Sam Amick. "Nobody expected us to be here except for the guys in the locker room. That means a lot to us, so it feels good."

