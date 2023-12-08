Mike Tomlin: Steelers Have 'A Lot to Work on' After 'Disappointing' Loss vs. Patriots

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost their last two games to a pair of opponents in the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots who have won a combined six games this season.

Those losses dropped Pittsburgh to 7-6 and, at least for a moment, outside of the playoff picture in the AFC.

So it wasn't surprising when head coach Mike Tomlin called Thursday night's 21-18 loss against the Patriots a "disappointing outcome," telling reporters that his squad has "a lot to work on."

