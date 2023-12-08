Mike Tomlin: Steelers Have 'A Lot to Work on' After 'Disappointing' Loss vs. Patriots

Mike Tomlin: Steelers Have 'A Lot to Work on' After 'Disappointing' Loss vs. PatriotsDecember 8, 2023
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost their last two games to a pair of opponents in the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots who have won a combined six games this season.
Those losses dropped Pittsburgh to 7-6 and, at least for a moment, outside of the playoff picture in the AFC.
So it wasn't surprising when head coach Mike Tomlin called Thursday night's 21-18 loss against the Patriots a "disappointing outcome," telling reporters that his squad has "a lot to work on."
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.