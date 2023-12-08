NFL Playoff Picture 2023-24 Week 14: Standings, Scenarios After Patriots vs. Steelers

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers shocking 21-18 loss against the New England Patriots on Thursday night—their third loss in the past four games—took a major bite out of their postseason aspirations and provided quite a few teams with a boost in the process.

Below, we'll take a look at the current playoff standings, tiebreakers and break down the postseason implications in this week's matchups.

AFC Standings

1. Miami Dolphins: 9-3

Wins tie break over Baltimore based on best win percentage in conference games.

2. Baltimore Ravens: 9-3

3. Kansas City Chiefs: 8-4

Wins tie break over Jacksonville based on head-to-head win percentage.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: 8-4

5. Cleveland Browns: 7-5

Wins tie break over Indianapolis based on head-to-head win percentage. Division tie break was initially used to eliminate Houston (Indianapolis wins tie break over Houston based on head-to-head win percentage).

6. Indianapolis Colts: 7-5

Wins tie break over Houston based on head-to-head win percentage.

7. Houston Texans: 7-5

8. Pittsburgh Steelers: 7-6

9. Denver Broncos: 6-6

Wins tie break over Cincinnati based on best win percentage in conference games. Wins tie break over Buffalo based on head-to-head sweep.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: 6-6

Wins tie break over Buffalo based on head-to-head win percentage.

11. Buffalo Bills: 6-6

12. Los Angeles Chargers: 5-7

Wins tie break over Las Vegas based on head-to-head win percentage.

13. Las Vegas Raiders: 5-7

14. New York Jets: 4-8

Wins tie break over Tennessee based on strength of victory.

15. Tennessee Titans: 4-8

16. New England Patriots: 3-10

AFC Analysis

In the AFC, the Bills will try to worm their way back into the Wild Card picture with the always-fun matchup against the Chiefs. These two teams have played more than a few memorable games in recent years.

Both the Colts and Bengals are fighting for their Wild Card lives as well, setting up a huge game between the teams. Meanwhile, the Jaguars don't want to give up their lead in the AFC South and the Browns are still fighting for a Wild Card berth as well, setting up a fun showdown between the teams.

The upstart Texans will try to stay in the playoff hunt with a game against the duality that is the Jets, a team vacillating between the excellent play of its defense and... Zach Wilson.

The Ravens are firmly atop the AFC North for the moment, though the Rams—seeking a Wild Card berth themselves—should provide a challenge.

And in the AFC West, the Chargers are trying to salvage their season against a Denver team that has recovered nicely from a brutal start to the season. The loser of this one won't be feeling great about its playoff chances.

Finally on Monday night, the Dolphins will look to remain firmly atop the AFC East with a matchup against the floundering Titans.

NFC Standings

1. Philadelphia Eagles: 10-2

2. San Francisco 49ers: 9-3

Wins tie break over Detroit based on best win percentage in conference games.

3. Detroit Lions: 9-3

4. Atlanta Falcons: 6-6

5. Dallas Cowboys: 9-3

6. Minnesota Vikings: 6-6

Wins tie break over LA Rams based on best win percentage in conference games. Division tie break was initially used to eliminate Seattle (LA Rams wins tie break over Seattle based on head-to-head win percentage). Division tie break was initially used to eliminate Green Bay (Minnesota wins tie break over Green Bay based on head-to-head win percentage).

7. Green Bay Packers: 6-6

Wins tie break over LA Rams based on head-to-head win percentage. Division tie break was initially used to eliminate Seattle (LA Rams wins tie break over Seattle based on head-to-head win percentage).

8. Los Angeles Rams: 6-6

Wins tie break over Seattle based on head-to-head win percentage.

9. Seattle Seahawks: 6-6

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5-7

Wins tie break over New Orleans based on head-to-head win percentage.

11. New Orleans Saints: 5-7

12. New York Giants: 4-8

Wins tie break over Chicago based on best win percentage in conference games.

13. Chicago Bears: 4-8

14. Washington Commanders: 4-9

15. Arizona Cardinals: 3-10

16. Carolina Panthers: 1-11

NFC Analysis

No two games are bigger for the playoff picture in the NFC this week—and possibly for the rest of the season—than the 49ers hosting the Seahawks and the Cowboys hosting the Eagles, both on Sunday.

A San Francisco win, paired with a Philly loss, would propel the Niners to the top of the NFC and move the Cowboys one step closer to potentially claiming the NFC East. An Eagles win, however, would keep them in first place in the conference and virtually guarantee a division title, given their previous win over Dallas, barring a late-season collapse of epic proportions.

In the muddled NFC South, the Falcons could take a two-game lead in the division with a win over the Buccaneers and Saints with a win over the Bucs and a New Orleans loss against the Panthers. The latter is unlikely, given the mess in Carolina this season, but the Falcons-Bucs showdown is nonetheless a huge matchup for the division crown.