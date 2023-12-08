Saints GM Mickey Loomis Unhappy with 'Disappointing' Number of Lions Fans in Stadium

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Mickey Loomis was surprised and disappointed to see so many Detroit Lions fans at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints were taking on the Lions in a home game, but Loomis saw plenty of blue in the crowd, something that he finds disappointing for a team that is used to hosting sellout games.

Per Pro Football Talk, Loomis was unhappy to see so many opposing fans in attendance on Sunday.

"We're used to having a large number of Saints fans at some of our away games. We're not used to having that volume of visiting fans at our games," Loomis said. "Our stadium's sold out on a season basis. That's disappointing to have that many tickets that are re-sold and, you know, given to visiting fans."

Loomis understands, however. Fans can't make it to every game and might choose not to go to every game during a season where the Saints are struggling, but he was still surprised to see the lack of fan support.

"But, look, I understand the economics of it," Loomis said. "I understand that season tickets are expensive and you can't go to every game and so you're going to pick and choose to sell some. But I was a little caught off guard by the volume, as you said, in the lower bowl. That was unusual and, look, I understand it, but that doesn't mean I have to like it."

Loomis also knows that it's his team's job to give fans a reason to show up on Sunday's, and he admits that they have lacked in doing that this season.

"We have a great home-field advantage. We do," Loomis said. "But we have to give our fans a reason to create that environment, and I think we will."

The Saints sit at 5-7 on the season after the loss to the Lions on Sunday. Sitting in third place in the NFC South, the Saints are threatening to miss a third-straight playoffs.

On the contrary, the Lions are having an outstanding season at 9-3 — likely one of the reasons why so many Detroit fans were in attendance on Sunday.