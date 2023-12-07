Puka Nacua Reacts to Lakers' LeBron James Congratulating Him on Rams Rookie WR Record

Harry How/Getty Images

Breakout wide receiver Puka Nacua recently broke the Los Angeles Rams' single-season rookie receiving yards record, getting a shoutout from LeBron James for doing so.

When speaking to reporters on Wednesday about the praise from one of the greatest players in NBA history, the 22-year-old was star-struck.

"If my girlfriend wasn't my screensaver then LeBron probably would be," Nacua said, according to Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register.

The fifth-round pick has already amassed 1,029 yards in just 12 appearances, finding the end zone four times. He's one of nine players in the NFL to pass the 1,000-yard mark in 2023, with all eight others owning at least two years of professional experience heading into this season.

This isn't the first time that the two have crossed paths on social media, with the Lakers' superstar heaping praise on the Rams' wideout after he set the record for most receptions by a rookie through the first four games of a season.

James gave him the nickname 'Puka Doncic' in an Instagram video, drawing a connection between Nacua and Dallas Mavericks All-NBA forward Luka Doncic.

The receiver responded by showing up to the Rams' Week 5 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in James' jersey.