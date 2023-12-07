Packers' Christian Watson Unsure If He'll Play vs. Giants After Hamstring Injury

Packers' Christian Watson Unsure If He'll Play vs. Giants After Hamstring InjuryDecember 7, 2023
Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson did not practice on Thursday due to a hamstring injury, an injury that also plagued him to start the 2023 campaign.
And while Watson told reporters that he doesn't believe this version of the injury is as severe as the one that cost him the first three games of the season, he added he wasn't sure if he would be recovered in time for Monday night's matchup against the New York Giants.
