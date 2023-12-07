Ravens' Lamar Jackson Misses Practice with Illness Ahead of Week 14 vs. Rams

Kevin Reece/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Lamar Jackson did not participate in the Baltimore Ravens' practice on Thursday as he deals with an illness, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The former MVP has started in all 12 of Baltimore's games this season, helping the team jump out to a 9-3 record. The Ravens currently lead the AFC North and have the same number of wins as the Miami Dolphins, the conference's No. 1 seed.

Although Jackson's status for Week 14 is currently unknown, Baltimore will continue to fight for a first-round bye against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

After missing the end of the 2022 season due to a PCL injury, the 26-year-old has looked like his old self once again. Jackson is currently completing a career-high 68.3 percent of his passes for 2,618 yards, throwing 13 touchdowns to go along with just five interceptions. He's also maintained his ability to function as a dual-threat signal-caller, rushing for 574 yards and five scores this season.

If Jackson's illness lingers and he's unable to play against Los Angeles, backup Tyler Huntley would line up under center. Huntley has proven to be one of the more reliable reserve quarterbacks in the NFL, helping the Ravens make the playoffs after Jackson went down in 2022.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl last season, throwing for 658 yards and recording three total touchdowns while starting in four regular season games. Although the 25-year-old has played sparingly in 2023 due to Jackson's health, Huntley has completed five of his eight pass attempts for 38 yards and a touchdown in 25 offensive snaps this season.