Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo on Damian Lillard: 'Never Played with a Guy Like This'

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

As the Milwaukee Bucks prepare for Thursday's semifinal game in the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament, Giannis Antetokounmpo is still adjusting to life with his new superstar teammate.

"He's different," Antetokounmpo said of Damian Lillard, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. "He's a different player. I've never played with a guy like this, and I don't think he's played with a guy like me. We have to figure out how to give Dame space because he's different. He's not a traditional player, he has way more range to shoot the ball, so we've got to give him way more space to operate."

There was certainly something of an adjustment period for Milwaukee at the start of the season.

Despite being one of the most talented teams in the league with two game-changing players leading the way, it got off to an inconsistent 5-4 start that included losses to teams not likely to compete for the title in the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors.

However, things seem to be clicking at this point.

The Bucks are 10-2 in their last 12 games and have climbed up to No. 2 in the Eastern Conference standings. They are just a half-game behind the top-seeded Boston Celtics and figure to be on the short list of championship contenders throughout the season and postseason.

And that is surely music to Lillard's ears considering the only thing missing from his resume is the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Eventually, Lillard and Antetokounmpo will fully adjust to playing alongside each other, which will be trouble for opposing defenses. Guards have to pick up Lillard well beyond the three-point line and fight over the top of screens to prevent him from launching, but that also opens up the lane more for cuts and penetration elsewhere.

There is arguably nobody better in the league at attacking the basket than Antetokounmpo, so it will be a pick-your-poison situation.