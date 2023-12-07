Steve Kerr Shades Warriors Lineup amid Struggles: 'The Puzzle Hasn't Fit This Year'

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Steve Kerr believes the early-season struggles for the Golden State Warriors could be attributed to the team's starting lineup.

The Warriors are off to a 10-11 start, getting bumped out of the NBA's in-season tournament during group play.

According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Kerr thinks the rocky start could be a result of a lack of an established starting group like the Warriors are used to.

"The puzzle hasn't fit this year," Kerr said. "We've had a lot of guys playing well, but we may have to think about moving the starting lineup around from game to game depending on who we are facing. I'd still prefer to get something solid, but we haven't established anything this year. We're a quarter of a way through so there is a lot of thought that has to go into this."

The Warriors have gone to nine different starting lineups through their first 21 games, which is the second-most only behind the Miami Heat.

The changes have been due to both injuries and suspensions. Draymond Green was suspended for five games and Andrew Wiggins missed two games with right finger soreness. The most typical lineup has consisted of Green, Wiggins, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney.

When that lineup is on the court, Golden State has been outscored by 25 points—the worst plus-minus for any Warriors lineup this season. The Warriors' best lineup this season has consisted of Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Looney and Chris Paul. That unit has outscored opponents by 30 points over 85 minutes of action.