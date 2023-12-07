Premier Boxing Champions, Prime Video Agree to Multiyear Contract; Events Air in 2024

Tayfun CoÅkun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Amazon's Prime Video service is expanding its sports portfolio to include boxing starting in 2024.

Prime Video and Premier Boxing Champions announced a multiyear rights agreement on Thursday.

"We are thrilled to join with Premier Boxing Champions to bring the best boxers in the world to Prime Video, and to give more fans than ever the chance to experience these must-see events," said Marie Donoghue, VP, U.S. sports content & partnerships, Amazon, in the official press release. "With live coverage of PBC action throughout the calendar year, Prime Video continues to bring viewers in the U.S. and around the world the best in sports."

Per the press release, Prime Video's first PBC pay-per-view event is anticipated in March 2024.

"Premier Boxing Champions is very proud to partner with Prime Video to showcase our world-class boxers and events. With Prime's incredible reach and unprecedented marketing power, we're very excited to reach new audiences for our sport as we continue to present the most exciting, competitive and biggest fights in Boxing," said Bruce Binkow, CEO, Integrated Sports, exclusive agency for PBC.

One key part of the agreement is pay-per-views will be available to purchase for everyone, including those not subscribed to Prime Video.

This is notable because UFC's deal with ESPN, for instance, requires fans to be subscribed to ESPN+ on top of paying the standard pay-per-view price.

PBC became available after Showtime's parent company, Paramount Global, announced in October it would no longer be airing boxing programming effective at the end of 2023.

Showtime has been the primary home for Premier Boxing Champions since 2013 when Floyd Mayweather Jr. signed a six-fight deal with the network. His fights under the Showtime banner included the bouts against Canelo Álvarez, Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor.

Canelo signed with PBC over the summer after working with Matchroom Boxing for six of his previous seven bouts. His first bout under the Premier Boxing Champions umbrella was a unanimous decision win over Jermell Charlo to retain the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles on Sept. 30.