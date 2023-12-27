Brian Thomas Jr. NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for LSU WR

Michael Chang/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 205

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Great acceleration and top speed. Serious vertical threat both outside and from the slot.

— Good ability to win at the line of scrimmage and stack on top of defensive backs.

— Fluid mover for a player of his size. Navigates the open field very well.

— Above-average ability to track and catch the ball down the field.

— Flashes of snappy route-running, especially on simple one-cut routes.

NEGATIVES

— Footwork and coordination fail him at times. Gets too loose with his feet at the top of routes that ask him to settle and explode back to the ball.

— Below-average ability to fight through contact for a player his size.

— Can struggle to find and fight for the ball in traffic. Better as a vertical ball tracker than a contested catch player.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Born Oct. 8, 2002

— 4-star recruit in 2021, per 247 Sports

— 26 career starts

— 2023 second-team All-SEC

OVERALL

Brian Thomas Jr. is a juiced-up 6'4" receiver with serious potential as a vertical threat and a yards-after-the-catch weapon.

Thomas' athletic ability shows up as soon as the ball is snapped. He explodes off the line of scrimmage, rarely stuttering his feet and wasting time. Thomas understands how to mix up his releases while always getting upfield and threatening defensive backs.

From there, Thomas' speed takes over. He can absolutely roll for a 6'4" receiver. The moment Thomas gets shoulder to shoulder with a cornerback, he is going to separate from them within the next few steps and never let up. Thomas also shows awesome ball-tracking ability over his shoulder to find the ball downfield smoothly.

In addition to vertical routes, LSU also spammed short crossing routes with Thomas. His burst and speed in the open field are devastating, and he has a natural feel for space and when to make himself friendly to the quarterback.

As a route-runner, Thomas is a mixed bag, but there are things to work with. He is at his best on simple one-cut routes that let him attack the middle of the field, such as digs and slants. Where Thomas can struggle is on routes that ask him to settle and break back to the quarterback. On routes like curls and comebacks, he can take a second to throttle down and work back to the quarterback, and he's even prone to losing his footing at times.

The other slight downside with Thomas is that he isn't the ball-winner his size suggests. He shows flashes of high-point skills, but Thomas' ability to fight through traffic and reach for the ball in the air comes and goes. He's much better at adjusting to vertical throws and running under the ball.

Thomas has the big-play potential to be a weapon in the NFL. It's hard to find players with his size, speed and instant burst. While he may not yet be the most complete receiver, Thomas has plenty of good traits to work with and is still a growing, developing young receiver. Thomas would be best served in a vertical offense that unlocks his field-stretching ability.

GRADE: 7.9 (Potential Impact Player — 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 20

POSITION RANK: WR5

PRO COMPARISON: Martavis Bryant