Troy Franklin NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Oregon WR

Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 187

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Elite speed. Can separate from anyone down the field.

— Diverse release package. Always keeps DBs guessing, but never wasting movement.

— Quick, detailed route-runner. Understands how to manipulate DBs.

— Good ability to hand-fight with DBs and create separation that way. Does not lose speed while doing so.

— Above-average YAC ability. Decent agility for his size along with elite speed.

NEGATIVES

— Below-average flexibility. Tall, lanky frame makes it tough for him to drop his hips and work certain routes.

— Inconsistent ability to win the ball in the air. Shows flashes thanks to good hands and long arms, but it comes and goes.

— Below-average blocker due to skinny frame.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Born Feb. 26, 2003

— 4-star recruit in 2021, per 247 Sports

— 26 career starts

— 2023 first-team All-Pac 12

— 2022 second-team All-Pac 12

OVERALL

Troy Franklin is a downfield burner with a little more savvy than you might expect from that archetype.

Speed is the name of the game for Franklin. His first step or two doesn't blow you away, but he quickly kicks into high gear after that. Franklin has the top-end speed to outrun anybody down the field, and it's rare for him to get caught once he gets a step on someone.

Franklin isn't just a speedster, though. He is a quick-footed and detailed route-runner. Franklin is constantly throwing different releases at defensive backs, making it difficult to get a read on him over the course of the game, even on repeated routes.

Franklin also has a good understanding of how to attack and manipulate defensive backs, often attacking one shoulder before breaking out the other way. He is almost never running routes in a way that feels as if he is just going through the motions.

Franklin has workable yards-after-the-catch skills as well. He isn't strong or particularly explosive, but his quick feet and speed give him enough wiggle to be a threat. Oregon regularly called on him as an option in the screen game.

With that said, Franklin's frame presents some issues. He's a tall, lanky receiver, which means he often struggles to sink his hips and explode out on certain routes like curls, comebacks and digs. Franklin's skinny frame is also part of why his ability to win the ball in the air can be inconsistent against nastier cornerbacks.

Franklin's speed makes him an exciting swing on high-end potential, while his crafty route-running and attention to detail gives him a comfortable floor. Franklin would fit best as a No. 2 in a vertical offense, primarily as an outside receiver.

GRADE: 7.5 (Potential Impact Player — 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 40

POSITION RANK: WR9

PRO COMPARISON: Darius Slayton