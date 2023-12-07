NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Not in Advanced Talks for Bulls' Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan

Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite rumored interest, the New York Knicks reportedly haven't had serious trade negotiations with the Chicago Bulls on any of their players.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Knicks had not engaged in "advanced talks" with the Bulls on potentially available stars such as Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan as of earlier this week.

Per SNY's Phillip Martinez, the Knicks expressed interest in Zach LaVine in recent years, and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that if DeRozan gets traded, he favors landing with the Knicks or Miami Heat.

Rumors and speculation have swirled recently regarding the Bulls possibly being willing to sell off pieces due to the fact that they are 12th in the Eastern Conference at just 8-14.

Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported that sources believe there is an on-court "disconnect" between LaVine and DeRozan, and that LaVine and the Bulls franchise aren't on the same page.

As a result, Charania and Mayberry noted that the Bulls have "increased openness" toward trading LaVine despite the fact that he signed a five-year, $215.16 million contract extension last year.

LaVine, 28, has spent the past seven seasons in Chicago, earning two All-Star selections during that time.

From 2018-19 through 2022-23, LaVine averaged between 23.7 and 27.4 points per game each season, but so far this season he is putting up just 21.0 points per contest on 44.3 percent shooting.

The 34-year-old DeRozan is in the midst of his third season with the Bulls after previous stints with the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs.

DeRozan earned his fifth and sixth career All-Star selections in his first two seasons in Chicago, averaging 27.9 and 24.5 points per game, respectively, but like LaVine, his scoring is down to 21.9 points per game on 45.3 percent shooting this season.

The Knicks could be a great landing spot for either LaVine or DeRozan since they could benefit from another star playing alongside Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and Co.

Last season, the Knicks went 47-35, reached the playoffs and won their first playoff series since 2013.