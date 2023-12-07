Rivera: Terry McLaurin Discussed Frustrations with Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy, HC

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said this week that wide receiver Terry McLaurin spoke with him and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy regarding frustration over his lack of usage.

According to Bryan Manning of USA Today's Commanders Wire, Rivera praised McLaurin for his handling of the situation and his willingness to talk things out:

"Yeah, I've talked with Terry before, and we've talked about those things, and I know he's talked to Eric, and he's gone in, and he and EB have good conversations from what I understand.

"That's then to me that's the way you handle it is you go in and you talk directly. I think that's big of what he's been doing. It's been big of him to come in and fight the frustration and talk about it if that's what needs to be."

Rivera's comments came on the heels of McLaurin finishing with no catches on three targets in Washington's 45-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday.

McLaurin suggested after the game that he wasn't thrilled with the lack of production, saying: "I ran a lot of cardio. It happens; it comes with it when it's tough. Yeah, it's frustrating, but I'm going to keep coming in and practicing and playing hard."

The 28-year-old McLaurin, who was a third-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2019, is trending toward the worst season of his career with 60 receptions for 694 yards and two touchdowns through 13 games.

McLaurin entered the season having recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in three straight years, including a career-high 1,191 yards on 77 catches en route to his first Pro Bowl last season.

Ironically, McLaurin thrived over his first four seasons despite a constant revolving door at quarterback, and now that the Commanders seem to have their answer under center in Sam Howell, his numbers have dipped.

McLaurin leads Washington in receptions and receiving yardage, but Howell likes to spread the ball around, as evidenced by six players having at least 29 receptions and at least 322 yards.

Howell likes to get wideouts Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel, running backs Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson, and tight end Logan Thomas involved, which has capped McLaurin's ceiling.