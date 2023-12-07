Titans' Will Levis Reflects on DeAndre Hopkins Exchange: 'Maybe I Forgot I Was on TV'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis expressed regret Wednesday for a sideline exchange he had with veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins during this past Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

When an apparent miscommunication resulted in Levis and Hopkins failing to connect on a deep ball during the first quarter of Sunday's game, CBS cameras captured Levis appearing to animatedly yell at Hopkins on the sidelines:

While speaking to reporters Wednesday, Levis conceded that he probably should have handled the situation better:

"Maybe I forgot I was on TV. Just one of those things that just happened. If I would've gone back, I would've been more neutral about it, for sure. But that's just part of the things about being an NFL quarterback and learning along the way of how to be a leader and how to get your guys going. Definitely would've handled it differently if I would've done it again."

Despite the miscommunication, Levis and Hopkins got on the same page eventually, as Hopkins finished with a team-high five receptions for 75 yards and caught the game-tying touchdown with just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Ever since Levis replaced veteran Ryan Tannehill as the Titans' starting quarterback in Week 7, D-Hop has clearly been his favorite target.

Levis threw four touchdowns passes in his first career start, and three of them went to Hopkins on four receptions for 128 yards.

In the four games after Levis' first start, he experienced some growing pains, and Hopkins' production waned as a result, but the 12 targets Hopkins received Sunday were his second-most of the season.