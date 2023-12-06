Odell Beckham Jr. to Be a Captain for Ravens vs. Rams; Won Super Bowl with LA

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will serve as a captain for his team when it hosts the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, per head coach John Harbaugh.

"He's a heck of a football player," Harbaugh told reporters (h/t NFL Network's Bridget Condon).

"He draws a lot of attention. He's making plays. I think he's really coming into his own health-wise right now and getting stronger and faster. It's a big road back from where he had to come from and you see it every week."

Beckham played the back half of the 2021 season for the Rams and helped them win their second-ever Super Bowl. He scored a touchdown in Super Bowl LVI but unfortunately later suffered a torn ACL during the game.

Beckham missed the entire 2022 season to recover from the injury before signing with the Ravens last offseason. The three-time Pro Bowler has caught 27 passes for 408 yards and two touchdowns for a 9-3 Ravens team tied with the Miami Dolphins atop the AFC.

OBJ has endured a long road after a tremendous start to his career with the New York Giants. He has suffered three major injuries in the form of a broken ankle in 2017 with the Giants, a torn ACL in 2020 with the Cleveland Browns and a torn ACL with the Rams one year later.