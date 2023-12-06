49ers' Dre Greenlaw, Eagles Security Officer Dom DiSandro Apologize After Altercation

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and Philadelphia Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro had a dust-up during Sunday's matchup between the teams, but the pair have since "apologized to each other, through intermediaries"—which included Niners' general manager John Lynch—according to Matt Barrows and David Lombardi of The Athletic.

"He seemed like a genuine guy," Greenlaw said. "He seemed like a guy everyone loved in the building. So I hate that it even escalated and went to that."

