NFL Rumors: 49ers Among 'Most Interested Teams' in Zach Ertz After Cardinals Exit

The San Francisco 49ers already have one of the best offensive units in the NFL, but they're reportedly eyeing another addition.

According to Matt Barrows of The Athletics, the 49ers "are believed to be one of the teams most interested in" veteran tight end Zach Ertz, who was waived by the Arizona Cardinals at the end of last month following his request to be released.

Barrows noted that San Francisco has a need at the position, as tight end Ross Dwelley suffered a high ankle sprain and is under consideration to be placed on injured reserve. There's also a belief Ertz "may wait until next week to decide" on his next landing spot.

The Cardinals announced Ertz's release on Nov. 30 and ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported that the two sides were "mutually parting ways to give him a chance to finish the season elsewhere." He reportedly is hoping to sign with a title contender for the remainder of the year to pursue a second Super Bowl ring.

Since his release from the Cardinals, Ertz has been linked to multiple teams. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday that the Philadelphia Eagles have "inquired" about Ertz, who spent the first nine-plus seasons of his 11-year career in Philadelphia and won a Super Bowl in 2017. ESPN's Adam Schefter named the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens as teams that could be interested in pursuing the 33-year-old.

However, the Ravens no longer appear to be in the running for Ertz. Head coach John Harbaugh was asked about the team's pursuit of him earlier this week and he said, "We like our tight ends. I think we'll roll with those guys."