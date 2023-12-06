Juan Soto Trade Rumors: 'Optimism' Yankees, Padres Can Complete Deal for Star

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Juan Soto might be closer to becoming a member of the New York Yankees.

Per SNY.tv's Andy Martino, there is a sense of "optimism" as the Yankees and San Diego Padres continue to have trade talks about the three-time All-Star.

The Yankees seem to be the most engaged team in talks for Soto. There have been some stops and starts with the Padres along the way.

Martino reported last week that talks between the two teams had stalled because the Yankees felt San Diego's asking price of Michael King, Drew Thorpe, "as many as four or five other prospects like Randy Vasquez and Jhony Brito" plus salary relief by including Trent Grisham in the deal was too much.

"If they think they can get a deal from another club like the one they're asking for from the Yankees, they should do it right now," one baseball official told Martino of the Padres.

The Yankees are operating from a position of some power because it's not a secret that San Diego wants to cut payroll down closer to $200 million from the $256 million it was at in 2023.

Soto's market is going to be limited simply due to the fact he's projected to earn $33 million next season in his final year of arbitration.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said earlier this offseason the team wants to be in the market for two outfielders who are "preferably" left-handed to take advantage of the short porch at Yankee Stadium.

New York added one left-handed-hitting outfielder on Tuesday by acquiring Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox.

Soto is the marquee name the Yankees have been pursuing. They've been connected to Cody Bellinger in free agency, but he might be a fallback option if a Soto trade doesn't come together.