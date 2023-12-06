NFL Rumors: Jets Could Be 'Sneaky Spot' for Possible HC Change Despite Rodgers Injury

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There is reportedly some thought within the NFL that New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh's job could be in jeopardy.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, some people in NFL coaching circles believe the Jets could be a "sneaky spot" for a coaching change if they continue to lose down the stretch and rumors of "dysfunction" persist.

Entering the season, the Jets were viewed as strong candidates to end the NFL's longest playoff drought and reach the postseason for the first time since 2010 thanks largely to the acquisition of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

However, Rodgers tore his Achilles on the Jets' fourth offensive play from scrimmage of the season, and it has been a revolving door at quarterback ever since, contributing to a 4-8 record.

Graziano noted that the main feeling within the league is that the coaching staff would be given a "mulligan' and a chance to turn things around next season due to the curveball thrown at them in the form of Rodgers' injury.

They also reported that many believed Rodgers would get to call the shots and keep around coaches he likes, such as Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, but that may not be a lock.

Per Graziano, Jets owner Woody Johnson was serving in the role of U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom when his brother, Christopher, spearheaded the hiring of Saleh in 2021.

That suggests Woody Johnson may not be overly attached to Saleh, and if he isn't, a coaching change isn't out of the question.

Saleh was a spectacular defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017 to 2020, but that hasn't translated to head coaching success.

He is just 15-31 over his three seasons as head coach of the Jets, and the team will almost certainly miss the playoffs for a third consecutive year under his leadership.

Poor quarterback play from Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle is perhaps mostly to blame for the Jets' struggles this season, as they rank 31st in the NFL in total offense and 30th in scoring offense with just 14.3 points per game.

Meanwhile, New York is ninth in total defense and 13th in scoring defense with 20.9 points allowed per game, which likely would have been good enough to be a winning team with Rodgers under center.