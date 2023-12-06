NFL Rumors: Lakers Icon Magic Johnson 'Figures to Be Prominent' in Commanders' Future

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Washington Commanders minority owner Magic Johnson is reportedly expected to be a key part of the franchise's future.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and John Keim, the Los Angeles Lakers legend and Basketball Hall of Famer has been seen at Commanders headquarters "multiple times" this season, and the belief among those with knowledge of the situation is that he will be "prominent" within the organization moving forward.

When Josh Harris purchased the Commanders from Dan Snyder for $6.05 billion earlier this year, Johnson invested $240 million, giving him a 4 percent ownership stake in the franchise.

Johnson also has ownership stakes in MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers, the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks and MLS' Los Angeles FC.

Magic is often seen attending games involving all of his teams, and he is vocal on social media when it comes to either praising or criticizing their performances.

Even though Johnson is a minority owner in most cases, he tends to be at the forefront, and people close to the Commanders told Fowler and Keim they believe Magic won't be satisfied with a "low-visibility or low-impact role."

Prior to Harris' purchase of the Commanders, they were considered a franchise in turmoil, as the NFL fined the organization $10 million for promoting a toxic workplace culture, and Snyder was forced to step down from handling the day-to-day operations.

Harris, who also owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils, has brought renewed hope to the organization, and Johnson is part of the equation as well.

Magic is considered by many experts to be the greatest point guard in NBA history, and he parlayed his career NBA earnings into some smart investments that made him a highly successful businessman.

Johnson is a beloved figure in the sports world and a quality representative for the sports teams he is involved with, which is something the Commanders can benefit from after facing so many challenges under Snyder.

The 2023 season hasn't been a rousing success for the 4-9 Commanders, but it is possible they have found their quarterback of the present and future in Sam Howell, who has thrown for 3,466 yards and 18 touchdowns, while also rushing for five scores in his first full year as the starter.