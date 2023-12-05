X

    Mike McDaniel on Dolphins Being the No. 1 Seed: 'Call Me When It's a 13-Game Season'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 5, 2023

    LANDOVER, MD -DECEMBER 3: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks with head coach Mike McDaniel during third quarter action against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field on December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
    Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

    The Miami Dolphins currently hold down the AFC's No. 1 seed with five weeks left, but head coach Mike McDaniel doesn't particularly care about his team's standing with a chunk of the season still remaining.

    Adam Beasley @AdamHBeasley

    Mike McDaniel on being the No. 1 seed through Week 13: "Call me when it's a 13-game season and I'll be excited to talk about the next game."

    Miami is flying high with wins in three straight games capped by a 45-15 victory over the Washington Commanders. The Dolphins' 384 points pace the league, and they are also undefeated at home, where they'd remain until the Super Bowl should they keep the No. 1 seed.

    That being written, there's still plenty of time left for another team to knock the Dolphins off their perch. The Baltimore Ravens are also 9-3, and they'll visit Miami on New Year's Eve. The 8-4 Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs are still lurking, and four 7-5 teams sit behind them.

    It's not impossible to see the 6-6 Buffalo Bills even make a late-season run to knock Miami out of first place in the AFC East, although they simply may have too much ground to make up in too little of time.

    For now, Miami is taking it one week at a time, and up next is a Monday night home game against the 4-8 Tennessee Titans.

