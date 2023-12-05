Mike McDaniel on Dolphins Being the No. 1 Seed: 'Call Me When It's a 13-Game Season'

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins currently hold down the AFC's No. 1 seed with five weeks left, but head coach Mike McDaniel doesn't particularly care about his team's standing with a chunk of the season still remaining.

Miami is flying high with wins in three straight games capped by a 45-15 victory over the Washington Commanders. The Dolphins' 384 points pace the league, and they are also undefeated at home, where they'd remain until the Super Bowl should they keep the No. 1 seed.

That being written, there's still plenty of time left for another team to knock the Dolphins off their perch. The Baltimore Ravens are also 9-3, and they'll visit Miami on New Year's Eve. The 8-4 Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs are still lurking, and four 7-5 teams sit behind them.

It's not impossible to see the 6-6 Buffalo Bills even make a late-season run to knock Miami out of first place in the AFC East, although they simply may have too much ground to make up in too little of time.