Cowboys' Jerry Jones Talks Shaquille Leonard's Eagles Contract: 'I Wish Him the Best'

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Shaquille Leonard took a visit with the Dallas Cowboys before ultimately deciding to sign with the team currently atop the NFC East standings, the Philadelphia Eagles.

But there were no hard feelings from Dallas owner Jerry Jones, as he said during a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk):

"Certainly, on an individual basis, I wish him the best. He deserves that. He's had a very distinguished career. There was absolutely never any money mentioned. I met with him, had lunch with him and had a good visit with him, but there was never a financial issue at all. So, that wasn't the case in any way. He apparently wanted to go where he thought he had the best chance. I certainly recognize and honor his decision there. It never was an issue for us regarding our confidence that we've got in our linebackers."

In a fun twist, Leonard's Eagles travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Sunday night.

The 28-year-old linebacker was a big addition for an Eagles team that has struggled at the position this season, especially with starters Nakobe Dean and Zach Cunningham sidelined during Sunday's blowout loss against the San Francisco 49ers.