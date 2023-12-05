Jets' Aaron Rodgers Defends Zach Wilson amid Rumors on Status: 'I Love the Kid'

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed the recent rumors surrounding teammate Zach Wilson.

Rodgers said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show there was an internal effort to "assassinate someone's character" when The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, Dianna Russini and Jeff Howe reported Wilson was "reluctant" to assume the starting job again:

The four-time MVP went on to throw his full support behind Wilson and praised the 2021 first-round pick's accountability.

"I don't want to speak for him because he's gonna get a chance this week to speak, and I'm gonna let him speak," Rodgers said. "I will tell you that I love the kid. I've spent a lot of time with him. I think he's an amazing young man."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.