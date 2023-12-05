NBA Rumors: Celtics Expected to Be 'Active in the Trade Market' at 2024 Deadline

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are considered one of the elite teams in the NBA, but they still could use some improvements to their roster.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on Tuesday that the Celtics are likely to explore trades before the February deadline.

"The Celtics gave up a couple first-round picks in that Jrue Holiday trade, they still have a few first-round picks leftover. I expect the Celtics to be active in the trade market as we get closer to February, to try to see if they can beef up their bench rotation," Charania said.

The Celtics lost to the Indiana Pacers 122-112 on Monday, which eliminated them from the In-Season Tournament. Boston got strong performances out of its top stars, as Jayson Tatum dropped 32 points and 12 rebounds and Jaylen Brown added 30 points and nine rebounds. However, the team was playing without Kristaps Porzingis while he continued to nurse a calf strain, and its lack of depth was its downfall.

Boston and Indiana both played just four players off the bench, but the Celtics were outscored 33-21. Sam Hauser scored 15 points and Luke Kornet added six points, but Payton Pritchard and Dalano Banton were a combined 0-of-6 from the field.

At 15-5, Boston still has the best record in the Eastern Conference. However, the team has a top-heavy roster that relies significantly on its starters. Hauser is the Celtics' leading scorer off the bench at just 10.0 points per game.

While Boston is a perennial title contender, depth issues have plagued the team for the past few years and hindered its pursuit of a championship. If the Celtics want to break through this year, Tatum and Brown will need more support from the rest of the roster.