Tyreek Hill: 49ers, Cowboys, Dolphins Only '3 Teams Built to Beat the Eagles'

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl in February, but Tyreek Hill doesn't believe his former team is one of the squads across the league that are built to beat Philadelphia this season.

"There are really three teams in this league that are built to beat the Eagles," he said on his It Needed to be Said podcast (42-minute mark). "That's the 49ers, we saw last night, that's the Cowboys, and it's us. I just feel like those are the three teams that are built to beat the Eagles."

He certainly wasn't wrong about the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco handled the Eagles with relative ease in a 42-19 victory on Sunday in a game that saw Brock Purdy throw four touchdowns and Deebo Samuel score three times. The 49ers controlled the game on both sides of the ball and looked every bit the part of Super Bowl contender.

Yet the Eagles already defeated the Dallas Cowboys and Hill's Miami Dolphins this season.

Dallas will get another opportunity in Sunday's rematch, and a victory would pull it even in the NFC East race and battle for the conference's No. 1 seed and home-field advantage. And Hill pointed out that cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not play the first time the Dolphins went up against Philadelphia.

Having Ramsey out there to help deal with wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith would help, and the Dolphins would surely love a rematch of their own.