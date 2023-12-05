X

NBA

    Pelicans Wow Fans with NBA In-Season Tournament Win vs. Kings Despite Quiet Zion Game

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 5, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CA - DECEMBER 4: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans brings the ball up court against the Sacramento Kings during the quarter finals of the In-Season Tournament on December 4, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    The New Orleans Pelicans booked their trip to Las Vegas after a 127-117 win over the Sacramento Kings in the In-Season Tournament quarterfinal matchup between the two teams.

    Zion Williamson didn't deliver the dominant performance that many have come to expect from the superstar, although the rest of the Pelicans' rotation stepped up in the win.

    Brandon Ingram racked up 30 points to lead New Orleans, adding eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 50 percent from the field. Herb Jones scored a season-high 23 points, including a buzzer-beating tip to end the first quarter. The defensive specialist turned in a solid all-around performance against Sacramento, adding five rebounds and five assists.

    NBA fans were impressed with head coach Willie Green's squad.

    New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

    What a play by Herb Jones 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/wYkYWhWeYD">pic.twitter.com/wYkYWhWeYD</a>

    Shamit Dua @FearTheBrown

    This version of Brandon Ingram is special special. Good rebound, pushes the paces, advances the ball to Herb Jones who ends up at the FT line.<br><br>Best player on the court tonight by far

    Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop

    Ingram is good enough to propel this Pelicans team deep in the West. He has all the pieces around him. Just has to stay healthy and hungry.

    Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

    Brandon Ingram has been incredible tonight.<br><br>Not just the scoring, but he's grabbing contested rebounds, making the smart play passing and defending everywhere on the floor.<br><br>Just an awesome all-around performance.

    Brenden Nunes @BrendenNunesNBA

    Sacramento has done a good job limiting Zion Williamson, but Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum have hit timely shots all night long.

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Has anyone drafted better than the Pelicans in the last 4 years? <a href="https://t.co/NsXlrLUwTg">pic.twitter.com/NsXlrLUwTg</a>

    dean 🦂 @DeanScorpion_

    I feel like the Pelicans roster is just full of some of the most underrated players in the league. Zion, BI, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy all better than the consensus gives them credit for<br><br>If they can add another playmaker/initiator they are contenders

    tony @tonyfrombr

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pelicans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pelicans</a> are THE deepest team in the league when healthy. Dominating the Kings and Jordan Hawkins hasn't even touched the court.

    New Orleans shot 45 percent from three as a team, dishing out 29 assists while committing only 12 turnovers. After trailing by as many as 15 points in the first quarter, the Pelicans stormed back to take a 69-61 lead at the break before keeping the Kings at bay throughout the second half.

    However, Williamson finished with just 10 points. He only attempted eight shots and committed four turnovers in his 28 minutes on the floor.

    Pro Pels Talk @ProPelsTalk

    Zion can't be the 5 if he isn't going to rebound.

    Totally not Phantom💜💛 @Phantomstran6

    Is zion injured? Why do the pelicans use him like a role player???? He barely gets any plays or touches

    Pepé Silvia ⚜️ @SlayYoung23

    Zion tonight <a href="https://t.co/FmSc9MssnP">pic.twitter.com/FmSc9MssnP</a>

    fozz @fozziefr

    Bad Zion game but also he's gotta get more than 8 shots - still everyone else was awesome so it doesn't matter

    Regardless, the Pelicans moved on to the In-Season Tournament semifinals. They'll play the winner of Tuesday night's matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns for a shot to win the first-ever NBA Cup.