Pelicans Wow Fans with NBA In-Season Tournament Win vs. Kings Despite Quiet Zion Game

The New Orleans Pelicans booked their trip to Las Vegas after a 127-117 win over the Sacramento Kings in the In-Season Tournament quarterfinal matchup between the two teams.

Zion Williamson didn't deliver the dominant performance that many have come to expect from the superstar, although the rest of the Pelicans' rotation stepped up in the win.

Brandon Ingram racked up 30 points to lead New Orleans, adding eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 50 percent from the field. Herb Jones scored a season-high 23 points, including a buzzer-beating tip to end the first quarter. The defensive specialist turned in a solid all-around performance against Sacramento, adding five rebounds and five assists.

NBA fans were impressed with head coach Willie Green's squad.

New Orleans shot 45 percent from three as a team, dishing out 29 assists while committing only 12 turnovers. After trailing by as many as 15 points in the first quarter, the Pelicans stormed back to take a 69-61 lead at the break before keeping the Kings at bay throughout the second half.

However, Williamson finished with just 10 points. He only attempted eight shots and committed four turnovers in his 28 minutes on the floor.