Ravens' John Harbaugh on Rumored Zach Ertz Interest: 'We Like Our Tight Ends'

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shot down rumors of the team's pursuit of free agent tight end Zach Ertz.

"We like our tight ends," Harbaugh told reporters on Monday, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "We really like our guys....I think right now we'll just roll with those guys."

The rumors about Baltimore searching for tight end help began after All-Pro Mark Andrews was placed on IR following a serious ankle injury that he sustained during the team's 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11.

As for Ertz, he was waived by the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday after asking to be cut.

Although Andrews' injury was initially believed to be season-ending, there is a shot that he could return. With the Ravens currently sitting in first place in the AFC North, it also opens the door for a potential comeback in the middle of the playoffs.

"There might be an outside chance that he could get back at some point in time," Harbaugh said on Nov. 20, per Ryan Mink of baltimoreravens.com. "We'll just have to see how that goes. I don't want to say that's definitive by any stretch but there is some optimism."

With the Ravens expected to be out on Ertz after Harbaugh's comments, the list of suitors for the former Pro Bowler has dwindled. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Philadelphia Eagles are all interested in his services.

Bills starting tight end Dawson Knox was placed on IR after undergoing wrist surgery ahead of Week 8. Rookie first-round pick Dalton Kincaid has stepped up to replace Knox's production, although Ertz could still be useful to Buffalo's offense in 12 personnel.

The Chiefs would likely use the veteran in a similar method alongside superstar Travis Kelce, giving Patrick Mahomes another option over the middle of the field. There's also the possibility that he simply returns to the Eagles, the team that he spent nine years with before joining the Cardinals.