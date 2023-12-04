Jets' Robert Saleh Disputes Zach Wilson 'Reluctant' Rumors: 'He Wouldn't Be Here'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh put an end to the rumor that Zach Wilson might be unwilling to step in as the team's starting quarterback again.

"Let's be clear, if he were reluctant to play, he wouldn't be here," Salah told reporters on Monday, per NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano.

Wilson was originally believed to be "reluctant" to take over the starting job again after taking a backseat to Tim Boyle in the Jets' past two games (via Dianna Russini and Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic).

