King: Panthers' Tepper's NFL Approach Is 'Lunacy'; Doesn't Understand How to Succeed

Peter King of Pro Football Talk called David Tepper's approach to his ownership of the Carolina Panthers "lunacy" in his column on Monday morning.

Tepper's tenure has included firing Ron Rivera after 28 games; hiring Matt Rhule and firing him after just three seasons; bringing aboard Frank Reich as his replacement to groom a young quarterback; green-lighting the trades of players like Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore and the massive trade to move up in the draft and select Bryce Young; and firing Reich just 11 games into his first season in Carolina.

Since taking over as owner in 2018, the Panthers are 30-63. It's never great when you lose twice as many games as you win.

The optics of giving up Moore and significant draft assets to select Young—only to watch him struggle while the No. 2 overall pick, C.J. Stroud, thrives in Houston—hasn't been great. But instability for Young quarterbacks isn't much better, and by the time Young begins the 2024 season, he will have worked with two entirely different coaching staffs and one interim group.