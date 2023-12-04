Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Braves Remain in Mix for Angels Free Agent Amid Dodgers Buzz

Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Braves Remain in Mix for Angels Free Agent Amid Dodgers BuzzDecember 4, 2023
Don't rule out the Atlanta Braves as a Shohei Ohtani destination just yet.
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the National League East team remains engaged with Ohtani during free agency. Morosi called the Braves "one of the teams I think we have not been giving enough attention to" and noted Ohtani "has prioritized teams that have a chance to win sustainably."
Jon Morosi @jonmorosi
Sources: Braves are among the teams still engaged with Shohei Ohtani's camp, as I reported in this <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a> segment. <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> <a href="https://t.co/lP4lISzttN">pic.twitter.com/lP4lISzttN</a>
While he also pointed to the Los Angeles Dodgers as a team in pursuit, he stressed that Atlanta could still be a factor.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
