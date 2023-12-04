X

MLB

    Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Braves Remain in Mix for Angels Free Agent Amid Dodgers Buzz

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 4, 2023

    ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels before a game against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 30, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Don't rule out the Atlanta Braves as a Shohei Ohtani destination just yet.

    Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the National League East team remains engaged with Ohtani during free agency. Morosi called the Braves "one of the teams I think we have not been giving enough attention to" and noted Ohtani "has prioritized teams that have a chance to win sustainably."

    Jon Morosi @jonmorosi

    Sources: Braves are among the teams still engaged with Shohei Ohtani's camp, as I reported in this <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a> segment. <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> <a href="https://t.co/lP4lISzttN">pic.twitter.com/lP4lISzttN</a>

    While he also pointed to the Los Angeles Dodgers as a team in pursuit, he stressed that Atlanta could still be a factor.

