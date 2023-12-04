Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco Ejected for Throwing Punch at Packers' Keisean Nixon

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco was ejected from the team's matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football after throwing a punch at Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon.

He was disqualified with less than a minute remaining in the contest, missing the Chiefs' final drive of the game. Kansas City ended up losing at Lambeau Field by the final score of 27-19 after a last-second Hail Mary attempt from Patrick Mahomes fell incomplete.

Although he didn't finish the game, Pacheco still delivered one of his best performances of the season. Against a Green Bay defense that had struggled to defend the run all year, the 24-year-old rushed for 110 yards on 18 carries. Sunday night marked the second time all season that Pacheco eclipsed the century mark on the ground.

His big night included a one-yard touchdown run that capped off a 75-yard scoring drive from Kansas City to open the second half.

Pacheco has earned a reputation for being a high-intensity player, with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid discussing his aggressive mindset following the running back's 115-yard effort against his hometown New York Jets in Week 4.

"I know he was excited to be there. But he's always (excited)," said Reid, per Ed Easton Jr. of USA Today. "But, he's always high-octane. I mean, he's high-octane in practice. So it's all the time."