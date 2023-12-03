Steelers' T.J. Watt Says 'NFL Has Something Going Against Me' After Loss to Cardinals

Steelers' T.J. Watt Says 'NFL Has Something Going Against Me' After Loss to CardinalsDecember 3, 2023
Joe Sargent/Getty Images
Pittsburgh Steelers edge-rusher clearly hasn't been happy with the way he's been officiated this season.
"The NFL has something going against me, so I don't want to talk any more negatively toward them," Watt told reporters (around the 1:00 mark in the video) after Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals after he was asked about a play where he clearly thought he was held but no call was made. "I don't know what I did, but I'll leave it at that."
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.