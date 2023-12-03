X

NFL

    Steelers' T.J. Watt Says 'NFL Has Something Going Against Me' After Loss to Cardinals

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 3, 2023

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 03: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
    Joe Sargent/Getty Images

    Pittsburgh Steelers edge-rusher clearly hasn't been happy with the way he's been officiated this season.

    "The NFL has something going against me, so I don't want to talk any more negatively toward them," Watt told reporters (around the 1:00 mark in the video) after Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals after he was asked about a play where he clearly thought he was held but no call was made. "I don't know what I did, but I'll leave it at that."

    Pittsburgh Steelers @steelers

    T.J. Watt spoke to the media following our game against the Cardinals. <a href="https://t.co/nReqKPufsd">pic.twitter.com/nReqKPufsd</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

