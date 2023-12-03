Odell Beckham Jr., Noah Brown, Top Waiver-Wire WRs to Target After Tank Dell Injury

Logan Riely/Getty Images

With the playoffs rapidly approaching in fantasy football, it'll be important to monitor waivers to pick up replacement players in case of injuries. This is especially the case after a significant one on Sunday.

Breakout rookie receiver Tank Dell went down with a fractured fibula during the Houston Texans' 22-17 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday and will be placed on IR, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Despite having streaky production in terms of yardage, Dell had recorded a touchdown grab in each of the Texans' past four contests before the team's matchup against Denver.

With Dell out for the remainder of the season, per ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime, here are three replacement options to add. Each of them is rostered in fewer than 45 percent of Yahoo leagues, via FantasyPros.

To start with an obvious replacement, Texans receiver Noah Brown is likely to see an increased target share now that Dell is out. Despite recording zero catches on two targets against the Broncos, Brown is averaging a career-high 20.9 yards per reception in 2023. He's also had two games with over 150 yards this season.

Odell Beckham Jr. isn't playing at a Pro Bowl level anymore, but he's an intriguing option to pick up as he builds more chemistry with Lamar Jackson as the Baltimore Ravens look to win the AFC North.

After recording 162 yards and zero touchdowns in his first six games, Beckham Jr. has racked up 246 yards and two touchdown grabs in his last four appearances.

Curtis Samuel is also a name to watch, as the Washington Commanders entered Week 13 with the ninth-best passing offense in the NFL. Despite a small sample size, the 27-year-old has recently emerged as quarterback Sam Howell's favorite target ahead of Pro Bowl wideout Terry McLaurin.