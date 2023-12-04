Jim Leyland Elected to Hall of Fame by Era Committee; Lou Piniella Falls 1 Vote Short

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Former World Series-winning manager Jim Leyland was elected by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Leyland will be inducted in Cooperstown on July 21, 2024.

The news was announced Sunday night MLB Network's "MLB Tonight."

Former manager Lou Piniella fell one vote short of induction by the 16-person Contemporary Baseball Era Committee, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Jim Leyland worked as manager for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Florida Marlins, Colorado Rockies and Detroit Tigers from 2006 to 2013. In 1997 he led the Marlins to become the first wild card team in MLB history to win a World Series.

He finished his 22-year managerial career with a 1769-1728 record.

Piniella, who earned 11 of 12 votes necessary for induction, worked as manager for the New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Chicago Cubs between 1986 and 2010.

He led the Reds to a 1990 World Series championship and finished his 23-year career with a 1835-1713 record.

Bill White received 10 votes, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. He served as president of the National League from 1989 until his retirement in 1994, making him the first Black executive at that level in professional sports.

Five other candidates were on the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee ballot but each received fewer than five votes, per Nightengale.

Cito Gaston served as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays from 1989 to 1997 and from 2008 to 2010. In 1992 he became the first African American manager to win a World Series with the Blue Jays.

Davey Johnson managed the New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals from 1984 to 2013. He led the 1986 Mets to a World Series title.

Joe West retired in 2022 as all-time leader in MLB games umpired with 5,460, including six World Series.

Ed Montague worked as an MLB umpire for 34 seasons prior to his retirement in 2009. He umpired 4,369 games, including six World Series.

Hank Peters served as general manager of the Baltimore Orioles from 1976 to 1987 and led the team to a World Series victory in 1983.