Video: Antonio Gates Says Chargers Shouldn't Fire Brandon Staley amid NFL Rumors

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Brandon Staley has at least one advocate remaining amidst the Los Angeles Chargers' disappointing 4-7 season—former superstar tight end Antonio Gates.

"You know, I don't personally think so," he told TMZ Sports outside of a restaurant when asked if Staley should be fired. "Just because of the relationship he has with the players. I'm big on, 'Can you get the guys to play for you?' I feel like Staley has a rapport with the players, and I believe in that particularly because I've been in that locker room."

In Staley's three seasons, the Chargers have gone 9-8 and narrowly missed the playoffs (2021), went 10-7 and made the playoffs before blowing a 27-point lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round (2022) and this year look unlikely to reach the postseason barring a 6-0 run to close out the season.