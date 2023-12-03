Video: Antonio Gates Says Chargers Shouldn't Fire Brandon Staley amid NFL Rumors

Video: Antonio Gates Says Chargers Shouldn't Fire Brandon Staley amid NFL RumorsDecember 3, 2023
Brandon Staley has at least one advocate remaining amidst the Los Angeles Chargers' disappointing 4-7 season—former superstar tight end Antonio Gates.
"You know, I don't personally think so," he told TMZ Sports outside of a restaurant when asked if Staley should be fired. "Just because of the relationship he has with the players. I'm big on, 'Can you get the guys to play for you?' I feel like Staley has a rapport with the players, and I believe in that particularly because I've been in that locker room."
In Staley's three seasons, the Chargers have gone 9-8 and narrowly missed the playoffs (2021), went 10-7 and made the playoffs before blowing a 27-point lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round (2022) and this year look unlikely to reach the postseason barring a 6-0 run to close out the season.
All of that despite a talented roster led by star quarterback Justin Herbert. So Staley has earned his hot seat, though Gates doesn't believe it's time to give up on the head coach.