Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves Delight Fans as LeBron James, Lakers Beat Rockets

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Anthony Davis delivered another stellar defensive performance while Austin Reaves continued to thrive in his sixth man role as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets by the final score of 107-97 on Saturday night.

Davis finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds, shooting 10-22 from the field. He thrived as Los Angeles' rim protector by recording five blocks, his third-highest mark of the season.

Meanwhile, Reaves led all bench players with 18 points in just 22 minutes of action. The 25-year-old also made his presence known defensively, with his three steals tying a career high.

After trailing by five points at the end of the first quarter, the Lakers outscored the Rockets by 21 points in the second to take a 60-44 lead at the half. LeBron James struggled with his jumper, although he shot 7-13 inside the arc and finished with 16 points of his own to go along with seven assists.

Lakers fans were impressed with the team's all-around performance.