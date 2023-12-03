X

NBA

    Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves Delight Fans as LeBron James, Lakers Beat Rockets

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 3, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 25: Austin Reaves #15 and Anthony Davis #3 celebrate with LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 25, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Lakers defeated the Cavaliers 121-115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    Anthony Davis delivered another stellar defensive performance while Austin Reaves continued to thrive in his sixth man role as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets by the final score of 107-97 on Saturday night.

    Davis finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds, shooting 10-22 from the field. He thrived as Los Angeles' rim protector by recording five blocks, his third-highest mark of the season.

    Meanwhile, Reaves led all bench players with 18 points in just 22 minutes of action. The 25-year-old also made his presence known defensively, with his three steals tying a career high.

    After trailing by five points at the end of the first quarter, the Lakers outscored the Rockets by 21 points in the second to take a 60-44 lead at the half. LeBron James struggled with his jumper, although he shot 7-13 inside the arc and finished with 16 points of his own to go along with seven assists.

    Lakers fans were impressed with the team's all-around performance.

    NBA @NBA

    AD denial ➡️ AR slam 💪<br><br>Lakers-Rockets | Live on the NBA App <br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/dDpew0TWgp">https://t.co/dDpew0TWgp</a> <a href="https://t.co/2N3OF5tBZO">pic.twitter.com/2N3OF5tBZO</a>

    Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

    Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves started a combined 0 for 9 tonight, but since, they're a combined 7 for 7, helping the Lakers push out to a 43-38 lead with 4:52 left in the 2nd Q.<br><br>They each have 10 points, as does LeBron.

    GoldenKnight @GoldenKnightGFX

    Bron to AD for the dunk then the high 5. 2020 vibes are back 🔥

    BronMuse @BronMuse

    Reaves, LeBron, and AD at halftime:<br><br>15 PTS 14 PTS 16 PTS <br>2 REB 3 REB 7 REB<br>1 STL 3 AST 3 BLK<br>5-9 FG 6-11 FG 5-13 FG<br>+14 +15 +12<br><br>Lakers 60 --- 44 Rockets <a href="https://t.co/C7UKcqX935">pic.twitter.com/C7UKcqX935</a>

    Lakers Nation @LakersNation

    HE'S HIM<br><br>Reaves is attacking the rim and the Lakers have a 43-38 lead

    Lane @CookedByLane

    Reaves in the 2nd quarter <br><br>11 mins<br>15 points <br>+16<br>5/6 FG<br>1/1 3FG <a href="https://t.co/c8ps6510tO">pic.twitter.com/c8ps6510tO</a>

    cavan @sincerelycavan

    that's the austin reaves we know

    𝒦𝒶𝓃𝑒 💜💛🇳🇿 @LALPrime

    Anthony Davis tonight:<br><br>27 points<br>14 rebounds<br>5 blocks <br>10-22 FG <br><br>AD doing AD things, Lakers get the Home W! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/nHjXUpogms">pic.twitter.com/nHjXUpogms</a>

    Lakers Lead @LakersLead

    AUSTIN REAVES TONIGHT<br>🌟 22 minutes<br>🌟 18 points<br>🌟 4 rebounds<br>🌟 3 steals<br>🌟 6/11 FG<br>🌟 +15 +/-<br><br>THE 6MOTY IS AR's TO LOSE <a href="https://t.co/9pWmPZtxys">pic.twitter.com/9pWmPZtxys</a>

    The Lakers moved to 12-9 on the season after the victory as the team continues to bounce back from a slow 3-5 start to the year. The Rockets have been trending in the opposite direction, falling to 8-9 despite going 6-3 in their first nine games of the season.