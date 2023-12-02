Vikings Rumors: Josh Dobbs Has Early Edge over Nick Mullens to Start vs. Raiders

David Berding/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that the team would evaluate its options at quarterback during the bye week after Josh Dobbs struggled in a 12-10 loss to the Chicago Bears, throwing four interceptions.

But it sounds as though Dobbs is the frontrunner to maintain his starting job.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, "My early sense is the team will be sticking with Dobbs."

O'Connell told reporters after the loss to the Bears that Jaren Hall and Nick Mullens would each be potential options at quarterback coming out of the bye.

"We're gonna take a look, really evaluate the inventory of plays now we have of Josh," he said. "We got healthy, we've got Jaren back available to us. And Mullens is available as well."

Dobbs, 28, was acquired in a midseason trade and immediately thrust into action on Nov. 5—just days after he joined the Vikings—after Hall suffered a concussion. Dobbs led the team to a 31-28 comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons in that contest, throwing for a pair of touchdowns and rushing for one as well.

He led the team to another win the next week over the New Orleans Saints, this time as the starter, but he and the Vikings have since lost two in a row and Dobbs has thrown for just two touchdowns and five interceptions in those games.

That set up a potential quarterback controversy, though for the moment Dobbs may still be the favorite.

But O'Connell was quick to point out that whichever player is handed the reins would need to be able to consistently incorporate Justin Jefferson into the offense after his lengthy injury layoff:

"Justin's role in our offense, really from Day 1 since we arrived here, has always been very, very significant. ... Anytime you can infuse the best receiver in football back into your offense, there's going to be ways to not only get Justin going and make sure he has a critical impact on the football game... [and] the quarterback position absolutely plays into that.

"We're going to make sure that whoever is playing quarterback is aware and understands the intent behind plays where either Justin is the primary [target], or based upon coverage, based upon the defensive look, how to quickly and efficiently get to the right place to go with the football.