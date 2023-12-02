Browns Rumors: Kevin Stefanski 'Here to Stay'; Has Impressed Team with Leadership

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Regardless of how the rest of the 2023 season plays out, the Cleveland Browns are reportedly not expected to fire head coach Kevin Stefanski.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, multiple league sources that Stefanski is "here to stay," as higher-ups in the Browns organization have been "thrilled" with his leadership this season.

Stefanski has been dealt a tough hand this season, as starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was limited to six games before being shut down for the season with a shoulder injury.

The Browns went 5-1 in games Watson started, and they are 7-4 overall even though they are poised to start their fourth different quarterback of the season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Cleveland went 1-1 with veteran journeyman P.J. Walker under center, including an upset win over the San Francisco 49ers, and they went 1-2 with rookie fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback.

Additionally, the Browns lost superstar running back Nick Chubb for the season in Week 2, which could have exacerbated the quarterback issues even more.

The biggest reason why the Browns are currently in playoff position in the AFC despite so many injuries on offense is their dominant defense.

Cleveland ranks first in the NFL in total defense with 247.9 yards allowed per game, and seventh in scoring defense with 19.0 points allowed per game.

With 13 sacks, Myles Garrett is perhaps the front-runner for NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors, and he could even be a dark horse for the NFL MVP Award.

It is possible things could go south the rest of the way due to poor quarterback play, and if that results in the Browns missing the playoffs, it would be their third consecutive year outside the postseason.

However, in Stefanski's first season with the team in 2020, he led them to an 11-5 record and their first playoff berth since 2002, earning him NFL Coach of the Year honors.