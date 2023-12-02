NFL Rumors: Panthers Likely to Eye Lions' Ben Johnson as HC to Work with Bryce Young

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly interested in Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to fill the team's vacant head coach position, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

"The expectation in the Panthers building is [team owner David Tepper] will try to lure Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to Carolina after trying to hire him last season. Johnson decided to stay in Detroit last hiring cycle, but a league source told me Johnson is ready for a head coaching job now."

The Panthers recently fired former head coach Frank Reich on Nov. 27.

"I met with Coach Reich this morning and informed him that he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers," Tepper said in a statement following the firing, via ESPN's David Newton. "I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well."

He was unable to survive his first season with Carolina, leaving with a 1-10 record through 11 games. Despite Reich being an offensive-minded coach, rookie quarterback Bryce Young hadn't been able to find any rhythm in his first season.

In 10 starts, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has completed a mere 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,877 yards. He's thrown nine touchdowns to go along with eight interceptions, failing to record at least 250 yards through the air in a single game this season.

Johnson has helped build a powerhouse for the Detroit Lions, who currently sit at 8-3 through 11 games. In his two seasons as the Lions' offensive coordinator, Detroit has ranked in the top 5 of all NFL teams in total yards per game. Quarterback Jared Goff has also undergone a career resurgence under Johnson, making the Pro Bowl last season for the first time since 2018.

He was reportedly a candidate to fill the Panthers' opening at head coach last offseason, although he turned down an interview with the team to remain with the Lions (per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero).