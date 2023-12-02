Tee Higgins to Play for Bengals vs. Jaguars; Missed Last 3 Games with Injury

Jeff Dean/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will return to play Monday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Higgins suffered the injury during practice on the heels of his best performance of the season in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills when he made eight catches for 110 yards.

The Bengals have fallen into disarray during Higgins absence, as they lost superstar quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending wrist injury in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens.

