Blackhawks' Connor Bedard Calls Rumors Around Corey Perry's Release 'Bunch of BS'

Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

False, baseless and damaging rumors circulated on social media claiming that the Chicago Blackhawks placed veteran Corey Perry on unconditional waivers because he had a relationship with superstar rookie Connor Bedard's mother.

Those rumors have been publicly debunked multiple times (including by Perry himself), and Bedard explained the impact they had on his family when asked about them by Winnipeg media in advance of the team's Saturday road game at the Jets (h/t Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun Times).

"It's just a bunch of B.S. on the internet. It's of course been an effect on myself and my family, and that's not fair. But it's out of our control. It's all just fake, made-up stuff."

Understandably, Bedard appeared annoyed as the line of questioning continued, per Jacob Stoller of The Hockey News.

Perry has released a statement on the matter, apologizing to the Blackhawks organization, his family and friends for his actions and behavior, which have not been made known to the public. He also stated that he will seek help from experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields.

Bedard, who was addressing the rumors for the first time Friday, also told media that his first concern was with Perry and his family.

"Obviously what happened with Perry was serious," Bedard said, per Sportsnet. "I think the first concern is that he's OK, and his family are."