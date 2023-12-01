Ex-USC, Georgia QB JT Daniels Retires from Football Due to Concussion History

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Rice quarterback JT Daniels is retiring from football on the advice of doctors, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Daniels' history of concussions was cited as the need for him to step away from the sport for good. He hadn't suited up for the Owls since a 36-31 loss to. SMU on Nov. 4, a game that saw him exit with a concussion.

The sixth-year senior threw for 2,443 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games with Rice.

Daniels had quite the collegiate journey.

The California native was the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in 247Sports' composite rankings, trailing only Trevor Lawrence.

After a promising freshman season at USC, he suffered a torn ACL in 2019, which opened the door for Kedon Slovis to take over as the Trojans' starter.

Daniels transferred to Georgia ahead of the 2020 season, with the Bulldogs looking to replace three-year starter Jake Fromm. He had 1,231 passing yards and 10 touchdowns to two interceptions in four games, seemingly setting the stage for a big 2021 campaign.

Instead, injuries once again got in the way for Daniels, who watched on as Stetson Bennett guided Georgia to a national title.

From there, the 23-year-old transferred to West Virginia, where he was the starter to open 2022 before getting benched for Garrett Greene midway through the year.

The high-water mark of Daniels' Rice tenure came in a 43-41 double-overtime victory over Houston, the Owls' first win against the Cougars since 2010. He went 28-of-42 for 401 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.