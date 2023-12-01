Cowboys' Dak Prescott Responds to Haters: 'I Have the Paper and I'm the One Writing'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

After another strong performance in a 41-35 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made it clear that he isn't listening to the outside noise.

Speaking to reporters following the Cowboys' fourth consecutive win, Prescott insisted that he isn't concerning himself with whether he is being praised or criticized by observers:

"No difference to when they were hating me and calling for my position, honestly. I'm blessed, I'm super blessed, and I think about that each and every day that I wake up, I'm grateful for that opportunity to do that, and I go and attack the day.

"I understand nobody's opinion defines me, that's the great part about life and that's the great opportunity that we all have, that people can say whatever they want, but you know I have the pen, I have the paper and I'm the one writing. So, because I'm playing as well as I am now doesn't mean I'm going to stop, doesn't mean I'm going to listen to them now."

With the Cowboys at 9-3 and Prescott putting up monster numbers over the past month, he has put himself firmly in the NFL MVP conversation.

