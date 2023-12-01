X

NBA

    DeMar DeRozan Trade Rumors: Knicks, Heat Preferred Landing Spots for Bulls Star

    Adam WellsDecember 1, 2023

    Mark Blinch/Getty Images

    Even though the Los Angeles Lakers might have eyes for DeMar DeRozan, the six-time All-Star doesn't necessarily feel the same way if he ends up being moved by the Chicago Bulls.

    Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Miami Heat and New York Knicks "are known to be preferable to DeRozan if he winds up getting moved."

